- A 57-year-old Oakland man, Steve Addison, who was in police custody at Santa Rita Jail in connection with a July murder in Berkeley, died Tuesday while in custody. Addison reportedly suffered from multiple medical conditions and was having trouble breathing and speaking before being hospitalized. [KRON4]
- Four people were arrested Tuesday night in Oakland after they allegedly participated in a burglary at 17th & Balboa Market in SF's Richmond District which involved driving a pickup truck through the front of the business. One of the suspects' vehicles was spotted headed toward the freeway near Octavia Boulevard and ultimately disabled in Oakland, while the other two suspects were caught trying to cash in stolen scratchers or lottery tickets in Oakland. [Bay City News / Chronicle]
- A woman who rented an Airbnb in Michigan for a girls' trip says the "Superhost" tried to bill her for $18,000 in damages her group didn't cause. She believes the host was trying to get her or Airbnb to cover his bathroom renovation costs, and while Airbnb accepted her appeal and closed the case, she says she's done using the platform and says the man is still listed as a "Superhost." [ABC 7]
- A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in East Oakland, in a parking lot in the area of 27th Avenue and International Boulevard. [East Bay Times]
- Prop 36, which will roll back criminal justice reforms and stiffen penalties for lower-level thefts and drug crimes, looks like it will sail through in November with about 70% voter support. [Bay Area News Group]
- Metallica has just announced two shows next June at Levi's Stadium. [Bay Area News Group]
- Landmark Central Coast restaurant Pea Soup Andersen’s, in Buellton, which closed in January after operating for a century, now has a new owner and may soon reopen. [Chronicle]
