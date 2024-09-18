- Oakland firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant apartment building on the 1300 block of 83rd Avenue this morning, which fully engulfed the building. [Chronicle]
- The SF Symphony Chorus is threatening to go on strike, after failing to get an acceptable contract for several months, which could potentially disrupt the season-opening performance of Verdi's Requiem. [Chronicle]
- A Vacaville man has been getting billed for his neighbor's PG&E service for 18 years. [ABC 7]
- Kamala Harris will be doing what is likely her last SF fundraiser before the election on September 28. [Examiner]
- There's a chance of some snow accumulation in the Sierra, at the highest elevations, as precipitation moves through the mountains. [KTVU]
- A flash flood watch was in effect for most of today in the area of the Park Fire burn scar, as rain was moving through the area. [NWS-Sacramento/X]
- Uh-oh: Former First Lady of San Francisco Kimberly Guilfoyle is apparently being cheated on — fiance Donald Trump Jr. has allegedly been having a "dalliance" with with a Palm Beach socialite named Bettina Anderson. [Daily Mail]
- A New Hampshire woman was severely burned Monday after she was walking off-trail in Yellowstone National Park and she broke through ground into scalding hot water near the Old Faithful geyser. [New York Times]
Photo via Oakland Fire Department