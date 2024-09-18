- A man was stabbed Tuesday night in SF's SoMa district and left with life-threatening injuries. The stabbbing happened around 8:45 pm on the 700 block of Natoma Street. [KRON4]
- A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Vallejo woman on Monday. [KPIX]
- A 27-year-old Pleasanton woman, Kennedy Stith, was arrested and charged Tuesday with the stabbing death of her boyfriend, Edevion White, over a year ago, on May 1, 2023, following a lengthy investigation. [East Bay Times]
- Governor Gavin Newsom appeared at Dreamforce on Tuesday, in conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and ceremoniously signed several bills relating to deep-fake election content and artificial intelligence. [KTVU]
- A 20-year-old California man convicted of selling a fentanyl-laced pill to a 19-year-old college student, Alexandra Capelouto, in 2019, which led to her death, has now been handed a $5.8 million civil judgment for wrongful death. [Associated Press]
- The 109-year-old "Samuels Clock" on Market Street near Powell Street has fallen into disrepair, it hasn't worked in years, and its owner has refused to deal with it though others are trying to get it fixed. [Chronicle]
- One day after a series of pagers exploded in Lebanon, dozens of walkie-talkies in Lebanon similarly exploded, likely also targeting members of Hezbollah. [CNN]
Photo by Josh Hild