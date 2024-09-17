- Today is the 165th anniversary of the day SF legend Emperor Joshua Norton declared himself “Emperor of these United States” in the pages of SF’s Daily Evening Bulletin newspaper. And as an amusing historical footnote, the Daily Evening Bulletin’s writeup of this started with the words “The world is full of queer people.” (Those were the newspaper’s words, not Norton’s). [Emperor Norton Trust]
Journalist @Prado_Reports was just arrested by the City of Oakland for being inside the Safe Work Zone at Oakland's MLK and Grand encampment. The encampment is set to be swept over the next two weeks. This is the second arrest in two days. They also threatened to arrest me. pic.twitter.com/JwzNsj6CnQ— 📸 caron (@caroncreighton) September 17, 2024
- As the City of Oakland was prepping to clear an encampment at MLK Way and Grand Avenue, police arrested a freelance journalist trying to cover the proceedings. Yesica Prado, who writes for the SF Public Press and Street Spirit News, says that “officers decided to ambush me even though other journalists/ppl were on site” and that she was “given a cite and release[d] after they held me in their police car for awhile. The citation has a ‘trespassing’ charge for ‘delaying a public agency.’” [@Prado_Reports via Twitter]
- Tonight is not only a full moon, but also the Harvest Moon, and there will be a partial eclipse. But SF skies will be pretty foggy this evening, so it may be that not much of this is visible. [Weather Channel]
- The Chronicle has an absolutely bonkers story of a man named James Robinson, who the Medical Examiner’s Office said died of an overdose in 2021, though he was still walking the streets of San Francisco, and they even sent Robinson’s daughter the wrong person's ashes. [Chronicle]
- Meta/Facebook has banned RT and other Russian state media outlets because of what they call "foreign interference activity." [CBS News]
- Some startup flew a plane over Dreamforce today with a banner reading “Salespeople = Pests?,” but it was apparently a publicity stunt by a Palo Alto-based startup promoting some kind of AI thing. [SFGate]
Image: The view from Yunoyama onsen village in Komono. A big orange harvest moon rise over Yokkaichi city in Mie prefecture, Japan. (Getty Images)