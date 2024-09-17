A Korean steakhouse with a location in Los Angeles, ABSteak, from acclaimed chef and Iron Chef America competitor Akira Back, is opening in Union Square's Hotel Fusion next month.

ABSteak is opening on October 8 in a 6,500-square-foot space at 124 Ellis Street that had been home to the popular nightclub Infusion Lounge until 2018. According to a release, it will feature an "upscale combination of Korean flavors and American steakhouse service," with premium, dry-aged cuts of beef and custom-designed tabletop grills — which will use smokeless Japanese binchotan charcoal.

This will be the second high-end steakhouse to come out of Southern California, and third restaurant concept from SoCal overall, to debut in Union Square in recent years, after Mastro's (399 Geary) and Chotto Matte (100 Stockton).

Chef Akira Back, a former professional snowboarder who was born in Seoul and raised on Colorado, trained under Japanese chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Masaharu Morimoto before opening his first restaurant, Yellowtail, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas over 15 years ago. Since then, he's taken the Michael Mina-esque path of creating and opening multiple restaurant concepts, often in hotels, in cities around the globe, including Namu in Riyadh, Akira Back in Toronto, and Salt & the Cellar in Kissimee, Florida.

Back's name is now attached to 28 restaurants worldwide.

ABSteak opened in Los Angeles' Beverly Center in 2020, it was named one of the nine best Korean restaurants in Los Angeles by Angeleno magazine, and it has garnered four and a half stars on Yelp, among other accolades.

Dishes on the menu in San Francisco are set to include a Wagyu beef tartare pizza; Wagyu beef brisket; a 45-day, dry-aged New York strip marinated in ssamjang (fermented soybean paste); and ganjang gejang, a dish of soy-marinated, raw female crabs. The Korean barbecue meat options, which will come with traditional banchan, will range from $45 to $95.

The LA menu also includes things like kimchi fried rice, seafood and vegetable options for the grill, and tofu soup and noodle dishes.

Reservations are now available for ABSteak starting on Tuesday October 8, via OpenTable.