It's been two years since we first learned that high-end Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Chotto Matte, which boasts other locations in Doha, London, and Miami, was coming to a new rooftop space in Union Square.

Now, the opening date is approaching — and while they haven't given an exact date, signage on the building and the restaurant's Instagram account all say that it will open in September.

Chotto Matte, the first location of which opened a decade ago in London, is focused on Nikkei cuisine — the globally trendy fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines that came about in the last century via Japanese immigration to Peru. (San Francisco got its first taste of Nikkei cuisine with the opening of Kaiyo in Cow Hollow in 2018, and they've since expanded with their own SoMa rooftop spot, Kaiyo Rooftop, and the upcoming ground-floor restaurant in the same hotel building, the Hyatt Plaza Hotel.)

The new eighth-floor rooftop space at 100 Stockton Street tops the newly rebuilt building that was formerly home to the Macy's Men's Store, which closed in 2016.

The restaurant occupies 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, and it joins a bevy of new rooftop venues in the city from the last few years, like Charmaine's at the Proper hotel, and the new Rise Over Run at the Line hotel on mid-Market.

Chotto Matte, as Tablehopper reports, will feature dishes from the restaurant group's executive chef Jordan Sclare and head chef Carlos Couts, including pollo den miso (chicken marinated in miso paste), and sato maki sushi (yellowtail and salmon with red pepper lime soy, flamed at the table). Other dishes we may see that appear on other locations' menus include black cod aji miso (cod with a chile-miso and yuzu marinade), and cordero Nikkei (lamb anticucho with pear and yellow tomato salsa).

There is a plan to offer late-night dining, and this will be a scene-y spot with a DJ booth, open sushi counter, and an expansive terrace.

Some other locations of Chotto Matte are in affluent party places around the globe, including Miami and a planned location in Dubai, but they've also opened locations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Philadelphia; and Toronto.

We'll update you when an opening date is announced.

