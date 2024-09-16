- Ryan Routh, the suspect arrested in connection with a possible second attempted assassination of Donald Trump — it's unclear still if any shot was fired this time — is known for his passionate feelings about defending Ukraine. He spoke to the New York Times last year about wanting to volunteer for the Ukrainian military, and ABC News spoke to him at a protest in Kyiv in April 2022. [ABC News]
- Kamala Harris issued a statement Sunday saying she was "glad" former President Trump was safe, and adding "Violence has no place in America." [VP/X]
- As Dreamforce kicks off once more in SF, Salesforce and CEO Marc Benioff have just written grant checks for Bay Area schools totaling $10 million, specifically earmarked for bringing AI into the educational process. [Chronicle]
- Esa-Pekka Salonen, the outgoing music director of the San Francisco Symphony, gave an extended interview to the Chronicle but did not delve into any of the drama or the reasons why he is leaving after such a brief tenure. [Chronicle]
- A 53-year-old Novato man, Jesse Aloysius Roach, was arrested Saturday for allegedly sparking a half-acre vegetation fire near the Indian Valley Organic Farm and Garden, and then breaking into a classroom at the College of Marin Indian Valley campus and causing damage there. [Bay Area News Group]
- South San Francisco-based 23andme has agreed to a $30 million settlement in connection with the data breach incident last fall that exposed the genetic data of around 7 million customers. [SF Business Times]
- The Jane's Addiction reunion tour, which was scheduled to come to The Masonic on October 14, has been cancelled after an onstage fight at a Boston show on Friday in which singer Perry Farrell appeared to have some kind of rage flip-out, mid-guitar-solo, at Dave Navarro, and then had to be draggd offstage. [Chronicle]
