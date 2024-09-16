One person and two cats had to be rescued from a fire escape Sunday evening after an accidental kitchen fire spread inside a top floor apartment in SF's Tenderloin neighborhood.

The fire occurred in the seven-story building at 305 Hyde Street, at the corner of Eddy, starting around 6:30 pm Sunday. By 6:45 pm, the San Francisco Fire Department said it had rescued one person, who was seriously injured, as well as two cats.

Bystanders took video of the cats clinging to a ledge outside the burning apartment, and both were rescued by firefighters.

Photo: SFFD/X

UPDATE#Truck05 and Engine 01 rescued a second cat that was clinging to the ledge of a 6th-floor window.



This fire is now contained, with one rescue (serious injury), two cats rescued, and one displaced at this time.



The fire affected several residential apartments and is… https://t.co/GYMhOELXWt pic.twitter.com/tpeuT62LZs — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 16, 2024

The fire department said that the one apartment resident was displaced, but they also said that multiple apartments in the building were impacted by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation, and the current condition of the injured resident is not known.

Top image: Photo posted to X by SFFD via lul_suebandzz/Instagram