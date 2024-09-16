A man somehow ended up with his leg trapped under a Muni bus at Geary and Masonic over the weekend, and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department got a call at about 4:35 pm Saturday afternoon regarding a traffic collision at Geary Boulevard and Masonic Street. But when arriving at the scene, they found it was not a collision between two vehicles. Instead, as KTVU reports, they found it was a collision with a Muni bus and a pedestrian, which resulted in a man having his leg trapped under a Muni bus.

The fire department was called in, and was able to extricate the man’s leg from beneath the bus, after which they transported the unidentified man to the hospital. But the department did not detail exactly just how it was that the man’s leg got trapped under the bus.

It’s unclear if the man was at a bus stop waiting for the bus, or was a pedestrian who just happened to be in the area.

Either way, the police department told KTVU that the man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. His current condition has not been announced.

It has also not been disclosed which bus the man was tangled with. There are two bus stops at Geary and Masonic — the stop on Geary Boulevard serves the 38 and 38-R lines, and the stop on Masonic Avenue serves the 43-Masonic line.

Related: Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck by Car While Waiting for Bus in San Francisco's Richmond District [SFist]

Image: SFMTA