On Saturday, another car hit a pedestrian at a San Francisco bus stop, this time in the Richmond District.

The crash happened around 4:50 pm Saturday, at the Fulton Street and Park Presidio Boulevard Muni bus shelter next to Golden Gate Park, per KTVU.

San Francisco Police Department officers reportedly responded to the scene to find an adult male pedestrian injured on the sidewalk, and a Nissan vehicle partially on the curb which also knocked down a street sign.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and emergency responders took him to the hospital to recover. The driver of the vehicle was cited for multiple moving violations, KPIX reported.

Yet another car crash at a bus stop.



The last one killed an entire family. This one injured someone.



It doesn’t have to be this way. We can make our roads safer. 4k/yr don’t have to die on CA roads.



We’re advancing legislation for safer street design & to stop reckless speeds. https://t.co/zrHLBwBBm7 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 24, 2024



State Senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, responded on social media, calling for safer street design and an end to reckless speeding.

"It doesn't have to be this way. We can make our roads safer," Wiener wrote, referring to the 4,000 people who die each year on California's roads.

Wiener is working on a new bill that would implement speeding limits in cars directly, preventing them from going more than 10 mph over the speed limit

The Park Presidio incident occurred a week after a fatal crash at a bus stop in the West Portal neighborhood tragically killed an entire family of four.

Police asked anyone with information about Saturday's crash to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Image of crash via Jen Nossokoff