It’s been a jackpot for SFPD efforts to crack down on illegal gambling operations this week, as after a Tuesday raid on an underground Tenderloin casino operation, police on Wednesday popped a Cayuga Avenue home that also had an apparent illegal gambling den.

We reported earlier this week on a Tuesday night SFPD raid on three businesses in the Tenderloin that allegedly had illegal gambling dens operating inside. Two of those businesses were corner stores, and one was a laundromat, all on the same intersection of Turk and Leavenworth streets. Per the Chronicle “San Francisco police seized 16 gambling machines” in those raids.

Gambling Machines, Money Dispensers, and Narcotics Seized After Warrant on Illegal Gambling Den in the Ingleside!



3 suspects were arrested for violations related to operating an illegal gambling parlor, outstanding warrants, and narcotics. ➡️ https://t.co/1YIrhbAnEZ pic.twitter.com/q68D40YNHW — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 13, 2024

Now it appears the SF Police Department is on a lucky streak with these illegal casino operations. The department announced that less than 24 hours after the Tenderloin bust, they raided another illegal gambling den in Cayuga Terrace sometime Wednesday. This one was at a private home on the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue.

SFPD says in their press release that “Officers conducted a search of the premises and seized evidence of illegal gambling, including ten gambling machines, several money dispensers, suspected narcotics (methamphetamine), and over $2,700 in US currency.”

Three people were arrested on charges of operating an illegal gambling parlor, narcotics, and for having outstanding warrants. The department adds that “Officers conducting the search warrant gave several announcements for any occupants inside the residence to vacate on their own accord,” though they do not specify if any of those people left, or whether they were the unnamed individuals who were arrested.

It’s unclear if this bust is related to the Tenderloin gambling raids, but it seems like more than a coincidence that the two raids happened just one day apart.

While arrests have been made, this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

