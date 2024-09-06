A 67-year-old woman who was recently reported missing is the suspect that the SFPD has been seeking in connection with racist threats that were left at the home of local dogwalker Terry Williams, in the weeks before his family's Alamo Square home mysteriously burned down.

A release from the SFPD Friday says that 67-year-old April Martin Chartrand was established as a suspect in the racist threat incident that Williams reported on April 26, 2024. And the department says it has a Ramey warrant for Chartrand's arrest, but has been unsuccessful in locating her.

Chartrand was subsequently reported missing by a family member on August 23. SFist has noted that on what appears to be her Instagram account, her last post was on August 22 — a photo of herself with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background.

Police previously released a somewhat blurry image of a black-clad person who could be Chartrand, taken from surveillance video about a block away from Williams's home — presumably on the night that one of the racist objects appeared inside his gate.

Williams said that an offensive doll, which was covered with racial slurs and other words, was left on his doorstep with a noose around its neck. Subsequently, he also received threatening postcards and other material that contained other offensive language.

Williams was in a meeting at City Hall about the apparent hate crime when he received a call on May 21 that his Grove Street house was on fire.

As the Chronicle reports, Williams says that he does not know Chartrand, which makes this all even stranger.

Update: That seems to be false, and now KTVU is reporting that Williams did in fact know Chartrand from the neighborhood, and even knew the apartment building where she lives, around the corner from his home.

"I was shocked," Williams tells KTVU, after he learned who the suspect was. "It's a disgrace to Black people and you're an elder."

Williams said he had some negative encounters with Chartrand starting around five years ago, because she had put broken glass in front of her building that his dogs would walk near. Per KTVU, "He said he took her photo. He said that's when she became upset with him, but that it didn't escalate beyond an exchange of words. He said there was some lingering hostility whenever they saw each other."

Williams further tells the station that Chartrand would often "give me a little mean look. Stop and stare at me. I would be driving by or walking by and she'd say get your dogs away from me."

Photos via SFPD

Chartrand's Instagram account has been flooded in the last year with sartorial photos of herself, all marked with branding for something she is calling DNA Street Style — which she described in one post as as a new project "to highlight our unique cultural identities, prompting contemplation about the essence of our DNA that resides within us all."

She added, "Therefore, I invite humankind to style themselves in ways that empower & elevate unique Pangean Street Styles."

Anyone who spots Chartrand is asked to call 911 and report her location and physical description. And anyone with information about her wherabouts is asked to call the tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Previously: House Fire Near Alamo Square Potentially Linked to Racist Threats