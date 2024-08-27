We don’t know why five grown adults followed a high school student into a locker room and beat him up Friday, but the school’s principal is vowing that arrests are on the way.

It’s been a rather terrible start to the school year at Dublin High School over in the East Bay. On Monday of this week, the high school campus was placed on lockdown over police calls regarding a reported fight and weapon on campus, which turned out to be a false alarm. But we’re now learning through the Bay Area News Group that there had been a fight on campus last Friday, in which five adults reportedly attacked a teen student.

We do not know the condition of the youth who was attacked last week, but the News Group reports that the five adults “followed a teen boy into a campus locker room” where the assault occurred. It is confirmed that police and paramedics were on the scene, and per the News Group, the school’s principal Principal Maureen Byrne says that police have identified some suspects, and that arrests are forthcoming.

“We are outraged that this happened on our campus,” Byrne said in a message to parents. “School must be a place where all feel safe and supportive. We are working with the police to address this to the full extent of the law.”

Dublin Police confirmed an investigation into the incident, but said they are not yet ready to make a public statement. The department also reiterated Monday that no arrests had been made, and they have not determined a motive for the assault.

The fight was apparently broken up by a football coach and several football players who were also inside the locker room. So there seems to be no shortage of witnesses here, and obviously, parents will expect more information to be forthcoming.

Dublin High School is not to be confused with the newer Emerald High School, the city's second high school, which just opened for classes this school year. Dublin, which was the fastest-growing city in California in the 2010s, saw enrollment in its school district rise 92% in the last decade, necessitating the need for a second high school.

Dublin Unified School District currently serves around 12,900 students.

Image: Dublin High School via Facebook