- The body of a 71-year-old Grass Valley man who went missing after setting out on a hike last month in Stanislaus National Forest has been found. Michael Moore disappeared August 16, and his dog and backpack were later found in the opposite direction of his intended route. [Bay Area News Group]
- There was a school shooting this morning at a high school in Georgia where casualties have been reported, but details are scarce as of now. [Associated Press]
- One man was arrested Tuesday in Monterey County after allegedly going on a shooting spree around 3 am and killing around 100 farm animals. [KSBW]
- Atherton police are again dealing with a rash of residential burglaries, and three just occurred over Labor Day Weekend. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Rancho Palos Verdes, in Southern California, after landslides have led to power, gas, and water shutoffs for residents. [Bay Area News Group]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday moved a step closer to banning algorithmic price-fixing software for rental real estate, moving faster than the Department of Justice on the issue. [Mission Local]
- Harris, Trump, and Biden are all considering making visits to the World Trade Center site on September 11, next week. [New York Times]
Photo: Charlie Lederer