An unnamed man was stabbed and killed in a Leavenworth Street apartment on Monday afternoon, and a 37-year-old suspect was arrested for the killing shortly afterward.

SFPD was notified of a stabbing in a Tenderloin apartment at 2:11 pm on the afternoon of Monday, Labor Day, according to the Bay Area News Group. The apartment was somewhere on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street (between Turk and Eddy streets), and the yet-unnamed stabbing victim did not survive.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound,” SFPD said in a Tuesday afternoon press release. “Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

But police were somehow able to develop probable cause and arrest a suspect pretty quickly. KRON4 reports that police arrested 37-year-old SF resident Roger Chan-Chel of San Francisco. According to KRON4, Chan-Chel “was found in the area of the stabbing” and police immediately arrested him.

SF County Jail records show that a 37-year old Roger Chan-Chel is in custody on a murder charge. There is currently no bond amount listed, nor an upcoming court date shown as being scheduled.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image via Google Street View