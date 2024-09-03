- Charges are expected to be filed soon against the 17-year-old from Tracy who allegedly shot and tried to rob 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in Union Square on Saturday. SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will also be deciding whether to charge him as an adult. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was an increased police presence in Union Square for the remainder of the Labor Day Weekend, Sunday and Monday, to try to reassure shoppers. [KPIX]
- Former Mayor Willie Brown penned an op-ed Monday defending Mayor London Breed and telling candidate Mark Farrell that he failed the leadership test in making some opportunistic comments immediately after the shooting on social media. [Examiner]
- Hundreds of SF hotel workers were out on strike Monday as part of a nationwide demonstration, and they complain of having their hours cut since the pandemic but having to work much harder while on the job. [KPIX]
- A Norteno gang member in Monterey County, Mario Rodriguez, who was convicted of targeting and killing a Salinas couple in 2021 in a case of mistaken identity, was sentenced to life in prison late last week. [Bay Area News Group]
- With a heatwave on the way this week, Spare the Air days have been declared for Tuesday and Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- The Kamala Harris campaign says it will be sending $24.5 million to help down-ballot Democrats in the election. [New York Times]
Photo: Charlie Lederer