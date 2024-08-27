- A person brandishing a weapon around BART passengers led to the shutdown of West Dublin/Pleasanton Station Tuesday morning. The station was closed for 20 minutes and reopened just before 9 am. [East Bay Times]
- The Russian government is trying to calm fears among Russian citizens about using the Telegram app, which is very popular in the country, following the arrest of founder Pavel Durov in France. An editor at the state-run media company RT told people to delete their messages on the app, but Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov called this "utterly stupid." [CNN]
- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao attended a public safety town hall meeting Monday night and touted the city's decreased crime rate, while citizens spoke of their perception that crime was worse than ever. [KTVU]
- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company is dropping around 17,000 policies in California, all of which are "dwelling insurance" policies that don't cover belongings inside homes, only their structures — which are meant for vacation home owners. [Chronicle]
- An Oakland McDonald's with a persistent rat problem, the one at 1330 Jackson Street, has now been fined by Cal/OSHA for the rodent issue, which may have recently improved. [KRON4]
- Longtime SF homeless advocate Jennifer Friedenbach says that the city's latest round of encampment sweeps isn't helping the situation and is only making it worse. [KPIX]
- Former Republican staffers who worked for Bush, Romney, and McCain are all throwing their support behind Kamala Harris over Trump. [New York Times]