- A 26-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with the start of the Thompson Fire, which began in Butte County in early July, and destroyed 13 homes. Authorities accused Spencer Grant Anderson of Oroville of tossing a "flaming object," possibly a firework, out of his car while driving just north of town, which was seen by witnesses. [New York Times]
- Elton John has backed out of this year's benefit concert at Oracle Park for Dreamforce, due to "unforeseen circumstances." He's being replaced by Pink and Imagine Dragons at the September 18 event, for which tickets run upwards of $1,000. [SF Business Times]
- A 38-year-old man suspected in a Friday homicide in Dublin, Nicholas Paleveda, was arrested about 400 miles away at a Walmart in Barstow on Saturday. [KTVU]
- A man known as the "Pirate of Morgan Hill," Rich Forato, who built a whimsical, elaborate, pirate-themed attraction in his backyard, has died at age 64. [NBC Bay Area]
- A San Jose State student was found dead in their dorm room over the weekend, and the cause of death is still being investigated. [Chronicle]
- Plans are moving forward for two new developments totaling 400 new units in Concord. [SF Business Times]
- Without revealing any causes, singer Mariah Carey revealed that both her mother and sister died on the same day over the weekend. [KPIX]
Top image: WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Honoree Elton John performs onstage during the Library Of Congress 2024 Gershwin Prize For Popular Song at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)