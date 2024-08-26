There was a death reported Sunday in Black Rock City, on the first full day of this year's Burning Man festival, and so far the only detail released is that the victim was female.

Emergency personnel on the playa responded at 11:29 am Sunday to a report of a woman who was unresponsive, as the Reno Gazette-Journal reports. According to a statement from the Burning Man organization, life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said his office was informed of the death at 11:37 am Sunday, and it is under investigation. The woman's name is being withheld awaiting next-of-kin notification.

"This is the first reported death on the playa this year and unfortunately it has happened on day one," Allen said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the decedent," said the sheriff's office in a statement.

The Burning Man Project put out its own statement saying, "We understand that this news will be difficult for many in our community. If you’re in Black Rock City and need additional support, there are resources available to you."

The added, "The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident."

The gates to Black Rock City were opened at midnight on Sunday morning, so participants had just been streaming in for just over 11 hours when the death occurred.

The Burning Man Project said that about 20,000 people had already arrived early, however, including volunteers, staff, art installers, and large camp coordinators.

Deaths have occurred for a variety of reasons at Burning Man over the years, including at last year's very muddy festival. 32-year-old Leon Reece of Truckee died of suspected drug intoxication, and was found unresponsive during the waning days of the event, while thousands of Burners were trapped on the muddy playa.

Photo: Denys Nevozhai