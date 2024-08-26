Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, was arrested by French authorities on Saturday night in connection with illegal activities on the Telegram app. Durov, who has dual French and Russian citizenship, was detained a warrant alleging that money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illegal activity takes place constantly on Telegram. [Associated Press]

Oakland police are investigating a shooting in East Oakland in which a driver was shot, while driving, and crashed their vehicle in front of a KFC in the area of 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. The incident happened around 4:40 am Monday. [NBC Bay Area]

The incident happened around 4:40 am Monday. [NBC Bay Area] Hurricane Hone, a Category 1 storm, pummelled Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday with upwards of 18 inches of rain. [New York Times]

An early morning fire on Sunday caused significant damage to Great Wall Hardware store in SF's Parkside neighborhood. [Chronicle]

A fire in a multi-unit townhouse building in East San Jose Saturday afternoon, on the 2800 block of Cicero Way, left one firefighter with burn injuries, and left 14 people displaced. [KTVU]

Governor Gavin Newsom's deployment of CHP officers to fight and deter crime in Oakland is drawing criticism from within the city. [CalMatters]

An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Oakland had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Sunday due to an engine failure. [KTVU]

Top image: Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram speaks onstage during day one of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 21, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)