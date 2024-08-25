Treasure Island is seeing a drastic shift as increasing development has hit its shores. Plans for construction on the island have been in the works since 1997, when the U.S. Navy closed its base there. [Chronicle]

Plans for construction on the island have been in the works since 1997, when the U.S. Navy closed its base there. [Chronicle] Kamala Harris seems to have erased Berkeley from her history as she campaigns to be president. Residents from the area say they don't really mind. [New York Times]

Residents from the area say they don't really mind. [New York Times] An invasive beetle that kills trees has recently been spotted in San Jose. Officials are asking the public to report any sightings immediately. [KRON]

Officials are asking the public to report any sightings immediately. [KRON] Sierra mountaintops saw some rare August snowfall this weekend. [Chronicle]

Campus Burgers, located one block from San Jose State University, is selling burgers for less than two dollars a pop. [San Jose Spotlight]

Taylor Averill, an Olympic medalist at this summer's games in Paris, recently returned to visit his high school for the first time in over a decade. [KRON]

California has apparently spent billions of dollars funding districts for students who no longer attend them. [East Bay Times]

Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen says he still supports Proposition 47, even as voters face a ballot measure to greatly weaken it. [Mercury News]

Top image: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)