- The gates into Burning Man were closed Saturday morning and the airport on the playa was closed as well due to rain. The passing storm was expected to keep the airport shut down until after 2 pm or later, but the full opening of the gates for everyone isn't until mdnight tonight anyway; Burner Express buses leaving SF and Reno were also beying delayed. [BRC Dashboard]
- A nonprofit dedicated to criminal justice reform is withholding a $265,000 grant from the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. In response, the DA is claiming that the decision is rooted in racial prejudice. [Mission Local]
- It's been a decade since the Napa Valley experienced a devastating 6.0 earthquake, and not everything has reopened since the disaster, but most have recovered. The Napa Valley Register dove deep earlier this week, exploring the many changes the region's undergone in the years since. [Napa Valley Register]
- Not everything is as it seems with Berkeley's new $300 million dollar student housing project. The family behind it stayed well-hidden, until their controversial donations to Israeli causes came to light. [San Francisco Standard]
- The Sunnyvale City Council unanimously approved a measure to spend $12.5 million to buy a lot currently owned by a developer, in the hopes of building 170 affordable apartments. [San Jose Spotlight]
- Some members of San Jose's Japanese community find themselves at odds with a planned housing development that puts a culturally important site at risk. [NBC Bay Area]
- California Highway Patrol announced today the bust of a major retail theft scheme, and they've arrested a 35-year-old woman in Oakland who owned the storage facility where she was storing $450,000 worth of goods. [KPIX]
Photo: Sasha Matveeva