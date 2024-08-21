- The story of the RV dwellers being shuffled around on SF's westside has a happy ending for some. The city has found permanent housing for over 20 of the individuals who had been living in RVs near Stonestown and the zoo. [ABC 7]
- SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who is running for mayor, held an event Tuesday at which he laid out a six-point plan for addressing homelessness. Peskin spoke of expanding humane conservatorship, and utilizing un- and under-used school district properties to build more housing, among other things. [Mission Local]
- A 71-year-old hiker is among several men reported missing this week in Northern California, and his backpack and dog were found in the Sierra, in the opposite direction from which he intended to hike. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 19-year-old Petaluma resident was killed in a head-on crash early Tuesday in the San Geronimo Valley area of Marin County. [KRON4]
- A 19-year-old Pleasanton man was arresed on suspicion of using Snapchat and other social media to lure underage girls into sexual activity. [KTVU]
- A recent study by UCSF highlights the rise in injuries from the use of e-bikes and e-scooters. [ABC 7]
- ICYMI, here is Barack Obama's full speech from the DNC last night.
