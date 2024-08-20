- Artist Bip Apollo, perhaps best known for the baby cop mural at Civic Center, has done a bronze bust of Willie Brown. The work is seen below, and we don’t know where in SF it will be placed, but Willie himself says this will be announced after the November elections. [Chronicle]
- The bridge on the Point Bonita Lighthouse in Marin County has just been closed, and will remain closed indefinitely for repairs. The lighthouse itself is technically not closed, as the trails around it and the Sunset Tours will still operate, but the suspension bridge itself will be closed for the foreseeable future. [SFGate]
- A Tuesday morning plane crash at the Nevada’s Minden-Tahoe Airport took one life, and injured another passenger. The names of the victims in the 8:20 am Tuesday morning crash have not been released, and those two are the only people who were in the small craft. [Minden-Gardnerville Record-Courier]
- A man suspected of being involved in a copper theft was trapped and killed in an underground PG&E vault in Richmond, and about 1,500 lost power over an explosion he apparently caused. [NBC Bay Area]
- Monterey’s San Carlos Beach is currently closed because it’s been overrun by sea lions, who may be heading back to Fisherman’s Wharf. [KGO]
- Famed Slanted Door chef Charles Phan is selling his Pac Heights home for $5.5 million, but it comes with his personal industrial-grade kitchen, as well as the mini-restaurant Mattina. [SFGate]
Image: Golden Gate National Recreational Area Point Bonita Lighthouse (Getty Images)