A man and a woman are both in custody in connection with a quadruple shooting outside an East Oakland apartment complex Saturday morning that left two people dead, and two others wounded.

The shooting occurred on the 1600 block of 83rd Avenue in East Oakland on the morning of August 17. Police believe that a single shooter, a 34-year-old man whose name has not been released, fired the shots that killed and wounded the four victims.

As Bay Area News Group reports, the man was arrested Monday on warrants for murder, attempted murder and gun possession, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has until Thursday to file charges against him. A female companion of the man was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

The two allegedly fled the scene outside the apartment complex Saturday after the shootings.

KTVU spoke to witnesses and family members of the victims who describe a minor altercation that turned suddenly deadly. Sisters Waltrise Dilliehunt, 35, and Angel Dilliehunt, 38, were reportedly out on Saturday morning and returned to the apartment complex to find that a neighbor's car was blocking their access to the building's parking lot.

The sisters were reportedly in a hurry, heading home to change clothes before attending a neice's birthday party,

Per KTVU, "When Waltrice asked the man to move his car, the man's girlfriend got into an altercation with Waltrice. Family members said the man pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing Waltrice and a male friend who was nearby."

The gunshots also reportedly wounded Angel Dilliehunt, who is expected to survive though she was listed in critical condition, along with another person who was also in critical condition.

Waltrise Dilliehunt's mother, Tonya Wanhook, told the station of the altercation over the car, "That's no reason to pull out a gun and kill her, no." She added, "It leaves us in a state of disbelief and shock."

We'll update this story if and when charges have been filed.

