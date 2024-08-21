- Some lightly rainy weather is headed toward the Bay Area by this weekend. Parts of the Bay could see some light showers Friday night into early Saturday. [East Bay Times]
- A man who was found dead inside a Richmond manhole Tuesday was apparently in the process of stealing copper wire. The man was electricuted after illegally entering an electrical vault inside the manhole, and his body couldn't be accessed until the vault was fully powered down. [KRON4]
- Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office announced charges today for two people in connection with a freeway shooting on I-880 on August 6. 22-year-old Elias Nathaniel Jimenez and 43-year-old Maria Rosalia Martinez each face charges of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and others. [KPIX]
- This is kind of deep in the weeds, but Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, whose home was raided by the FBI in June, will have the power next month to greenlight a lucrative contract for someone who has "extensive" business ties with someone who may be a subject of the FBI's investigation. [East Bay Times]
- Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Christine Pelosi, while at the DNC, quoted her mother, on the topic of President Joe Biden stepping out of the race, saying, "Sometimes, you just gotta take a punch for the children." [KRON4]
- Slanted Door chef-owner Charles Phan's Pac Heights loft, upstairs from a former Out the Door location (now Mattina), is on the market again, after previously being on the market and not selling in 2021. [Hoodline]
- One of San Francisco's small craft breweries, Sunset Reservoir Brewing Co. at 1735 Noriega Street, has announced its closure after a decade in business. [Chronicle]
Photo: Tim King