- BART police arrested a 46-year-old San Francisco man Tuesday at Civic Center Station on gun charges after first detaining him for fare evasion. The man, Aristotle Harris, was carrying a loaded handgun, but had a domestic violence convictoin that prohibited him from owning one. [BART PD/Facebook]
- A domestic dispute Tuesday in San Leandro left a woman shot in the leg and a man fatally shot in the torso. [KPIX]
- A rare August storm that will bring a smattering of rain to the Bay Area is expected to bring the first snow of the season quite early to parts of the Sierra. [Chronicle]
- The burn scar from the Park Fire in Northern California will be under a flash flood warning this weekend as a result of the storm. [KPIX]
- BART was having some delays early Thursday on the Berryessa line in both directions due to an equipment problem in Hayward. [KRON4]
- Oprah Winfrey was the surprise speaker at the DNC last night, and ICYMI, she called for "common sense over nonsense." [ABC 7]
- And tonight is Kamala Harris's big speech night — will there be other surprise guests? [KRON4]
Photo: jonthesquirrel