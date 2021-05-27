The building that houses Slanted Door spinoff restaurant Out the Door on Bush Street in Pacific Heights is now on the market, and it also houses a live-work loft where chef Charles Phan has previously lived.

The Mercury News caught the news about the $6.2 million property going on the market on Wednesday, and it includes a rooftop terrace, four bedrooms, and a kitchen outfitted for recipe testing. Phan is selling the building and simultaneously announced the closure of the Out the Door location on its ground floor, which he previously had said would reopen.

"It has been a pleasure to be a part of the [Upper Fillmore] neighborhood," Out the Door said on Instagram. "We are grateful for our team, front and back, for bringing out their best to ensure quality food and services."

Is this just a real estate decision? Is Phan just looking to move elsewhere in the Bay Area? Possibly, but as Eater notes, this adds to the anxiety of Slanted Door fans who are eagerly awaiting the reopening of Phan's flagship at the Ferry Building, which has been dark since the early days of the pandemic.

Phan told the Chronicle in March that Slanted Door is undergoing a "huge" renovation, and rumors that it might not reopen are false.

"It’s kind of exciting," Phan said of the project. "It’s hard to shut down a super busy restaurant. The silver lining [of the pandemic] is we have time to work on the renovation."

Phan is also likely hoping to wait out a month or two more while downtown remains the ghost town that it is — with a lot of Slanted Door's clientele coming from downtown offices and business travelers on expense accounts.

The Ferry Building location of Out the Door also remains closed.

As of two months ago, there was no estimated reopening timeframe for Slanted Door. Phan only said that he would reopen it "when it’s safer to do so, more people are vaccinated and the renovation is finished."

Meanwhile, the only restaurant Phan has open right now is Out the Door's two-year-old San Ramon location.

Top image: Open Homes