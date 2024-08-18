- A solo car crash in SF's Union Square closed the intersection of Post and Stockton early this morning, as firefighters worked to clear the debris after the vehicle crashed into a building. Four people were hospitalized with "non-life threatening injuries," officials say. [CBS]
- Shakewell, a well-liked Mediterranean restaurant in Oakland is shutting down at the end of August. “It’s just been a really hard year for restaurants and we’re not the exception," manager Nicole Orong tells the Chronicle. [Chronicle]
- Celebrity chef Guy Fieri spent over $20,000 at a youth pig auction in the North Bay this week. Fieri sent a letter personally to the child selling the pig before the auction, who plans to donate half the money to a charity working on a cure for MPS-1 Hurlers syndrome, a rare but lethal metabolic condition in children that has a life expectancy of around 10 years. [Press Democrat]
- A former executive director of the San Jose Police Officer's Association plans to admit to illegally smuggling opioids using union computers. The alleged offender says she did it while in the "throes of addiction." [Mercury News]
- Deftones and System of a Down drew in 50,000 attendees to a concert at Golden Gate Park Saturday — a second weekend of music produced by Another Planet using the infrastructure from Outside Lands — which was called "once in a lifetime" by one fan. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland Police announced several arrests in currently unsolved violence cases, and said that there overall has been a "reduction in total crime across Oakland." [KRON]
- San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan recently travelled to San Diego to explore the possibility of safe sleeping sites as a potential alternative to homeless emcampments. [San Jose Spotlight]
