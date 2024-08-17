Former SF Mayor Willie Brown is now threatening legal action against Donald Trump over a story he told, involving alleged comments about Kamala Harris, and involving a helicopter having mechanical problems.

It seems like we've established that what happened is that Trump was in a helicopter in New York, flying to New Jersey, around 1990 with former LA County Supervisor Nate Holden, and the helicopter had hydraulic problems and made an emergency landing in New Jersey. Trump has, in his mind, mixed up Holden with Willie Brown, who we know he met on the set of a TV show later in the 1990s, and he has apparently made up a fictional story about Brown — who dated Harris briefly in the 90s — telling him something negative about her.

But Trump, undeterred, threatened to sue the New York Times last weekend over their trying to call him a liar — this was before Holden came forward to confirm that there was such a helicopter trip, just not with Brown. And now Willie Brown is saying that if Trump keeps telling this story, he will sue.

“No, I don’t want his apology. I don’t want him to mention my name," Brown said, at a press event outside John's Grill in San Francisco, per the Times.

And Brown's longtime attorney, Joe Cotchett, told reporters, "He’s never brought a lawsuit in his life. But you know who’s pushing him to it? A guy by the name of Trump."

Cotchett said that Brown was prepared to sue Trump for slander and defamation, if he continues telling this story.

Per NBC Bay Area, Brown added, "Trump has got to rectify what he did with reference to me, and in particular because I really want Kamala Harris to go unfettered toward the presidency."

Harris is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia