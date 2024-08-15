- A body was found Wednesday night in San Francisco, about two blocks from SF General at 20th Street and Potrero Avenue. CHP officers found the body, which was adjacent to the freeway, and they say that it belonged to a homeless person. [KRON4]
- The Oakland police officers' union is excoriating the city for trying to claw back a $461 overpayment from the widow of slain OPD Officer Tuan Le, saying it overpaid Le by that amount during a ransomware attack last year that disabled payroll systems. [KTVU]
- The union that represents San Francisco firefighters, which previously endorsed London Breed in 2018, is now endorsing Mark Farrell for mayor. [Chronicle]
- A U.S. postal inspector says that mail-carrier thieves are now targeting Bay Area suburbs, after a brazen daytime robbery of one mail carrier in unincorporated Danville, near Blackhawk, on Wednesday. [ABC7]
- A court-appointed receiver may end up putting WeWork's 600 California Street building up for sale. [SF Business Times]
- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached Colin Kaepernick back when they were both with the 49ers, said in an interview that Kaepernick may be considering a return to the NFL as a coach. [CNN]
- At least one arrest has been made in the ketamine-related death of actor Matthew Perry. [CNN]
Photo: Hari Nandakumar