- Bay Area tech giant Cisco announced major layoffs today, with 6,000 jobs being cut as the company shifts toward AI and cybersecurity. The cuts represent about 7% of the company's global workforce. [Associated Press]
- A new report details just what a huge and expensive mess the City of Fremont had to clean up after about 1,000 fish died in Lake Elizabeth last month, due to the July 4th heatwave. [Mercury News]
- Nancy Pelosi says she is losing sleep over the fact that President Biden is mad at her about her role in pushing him out of office. [New York Times]
- A new data breach, which has perhaps the widest-rangning possibilities for identity theft of any breach to date, apparently involves the personal information of 2.7 billion people, including most Americans, and the data trove includes names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth. [Los Angeles Times]
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is opening a new South Bay location at Valley Fair Mall. [SF Business Times]
- Nonprofit founder Dr. Gordon Brown just biked across the country, from D.C. to San Francisco, to raise funds for homelessness, and after 52 straight days of bicycling, he says he is quite tired. [KRON4]
- Residents of the Bateman neighborhood in Berkeley just threw a retirement party for their beloved, longtime postal worker, Kerry Jones, who is retiring after 30 years with the USPS. [Berkeleyside]