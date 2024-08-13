There will be no more moons over your hammy in San Francisco, as the city’s last remaining Denny’s restaurant at Fourth and Mission streets closed up shop permanently on August 1.

It’s not the grand slam of Union Square area closures, but it’s notable. SFGate reports that the always sketchy Denny’s restaurant at Mission and Fourth streets has closed permanently, and actually, its last day in business was August 1. SFGate also notes that as of Monday, Denny’s branding materials have been removed from the storefront, and the big yellow Denny’s sign above the entrance has been painted over with a black splotch.

This was the last remaining Denny’s in San Francisco, and had been open for more than 24 years.

“We’re the only store left, and we operated until the last day that we could,” the owner of this Denny’s franchise Chris Haque told SFGate. “The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them.”

Haque had also owned the Denny’s location in Fisherman’s Wharf that closed in 2019, though he still owns another Denny’s franchise in Tacoma, Washington.

As an amusing aside, SFGate also reported in 2022 that this 816 Mission Street Denny’s was the most expensive Denny’s in California. That outlet found that a Grand Slam breakfast at the SF Denny’s cost $17.99, compared to $12.29 in Los Angeles.

It oddly made international news when the Denny’s franchise in Oakland closed this past January, likely because that happened shortly after the nearby In-N-Out announced it was closing permanently, too. But there are still two remaining Denny’s restaurants in the Bay Area, in South San Francisco and Emeryville, and both of those are also open 24 hours.

Image: Kevin Y. via Yelp