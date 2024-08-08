- The Park Fire grew on Wednesday and overnight to 426,528 acres, and continues burning to the northeast up Mill Creek canyon, between the towns of Mill Creek and Mineral. The fire remains active in this area, is still 34% contained, and the total count of structures destroyed is now up to 636. [Cal Fire / KPIX]
- SF City Attorney David Chiu is filing a lawsuit today against Rafael Garcia Sanchez, a Bayview landlord who has allegedly been squeezing 15 tenants into one single-family home. The home on Oakdale Avenue has prompted 19 Dept. of Building Inspection complaints, and was apparently illegally divided into five tiny apartments. [Chronicle]
- A possible shooting occurred on the UC Berkeley campus this morning prompted a partial campus lockdown. The report of a shot fired on the Clark Kerr Campus track came around 8 am, prompting a warning to avoid the Clark Kerr and Hillside campus areas. [KPIX]
- One person was fatally shot on the 5600 block of Hilton Street in East Oakland Wednesday afternoon. [KRON4]
- Police in Redwood City arrested a 32-year-old registered sex offender last week after he allegedly encountered a 14-year-old girl who was drinking with her friend, offered her drugs, and assaulted her. [KPIX]
- The victim in a July 25 shooting on the 2000 block of International Blvd. in Oakland has been identified as 24-year-old Juliette Harris. [East Bay Times]
- A new biography of football star Aaron Rodgers suggests that Rogders's decade-long estrangement from his Chico-based parents occurred after his former girlfriend, Olivia Munn, openly discussed their sex life in a TV interview, and his parents are devoutly religious and don't believe in sex before marriage. [East Bay Times]
Top image: The view of the Park Fire this morning from Colby Mountain, via Alert California/PG&E/UC San Diego