A triple shooting at Sixth and Market streets in San Francisco left one man dead on Wednesday night, and another in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 10:49 pm Wednesday on the 1000 block of Market Street, near the intersection of Sixth Street. SFPD officers responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection, and found three gunshot victims at the scene, as Bay Area News Group reports.

All three victims were hospitalized, and one died from his wounds. Another victim was said to have life-threatening injuries. The third victim, who was reportedly found nearby at Seventh and Stevenson streets, is expected to survive.

Bay City News reports that the man who died was identified as 35-year-old Jimmy Lee Thomas III.

This was San Francisco's 22nd homicide of the year to date, following that fatal shooting Monday in the Mission District.

No suspect details have been released, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.