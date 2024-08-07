- The cause of death has been revealed for Lizbeth Arceo Sedano, the 25-year-old woman who was found dead in the Santa Cruz Mountains over the weekend. Sedano died of multiple stab wounds to the torso, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said. [KTVU]
- OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman is the latest high-level executive at the company to depart — though he is technically on an extended leave of absence. Also this week, The Information reported that another of OpenAI's co-founders, John Schulman, had decamped to rival AI startup Anthropic. [SF Business Times]
- Marin County-based nonprofit Respecting Our Elders, which delivers surplus food from stores and farmers' markets to low-income seniors, is celebrating 20 years. 79-year-old Ruth Schwartz and her 82-year-old husband Curt Kinkead are the two-person operation that keep the nonprofit running, serving about 1,000 people each month. [KPIX]
- Charges have been dropped against a man, 53-year-old Jerry Williams, who was accused of punching an older man on a Muni bus in April, but his attorney says he was responding the man scratching his face after allegedly taking some money Williams had dropped. [Chronicle]
- The family of the French explorer who died in the Titan sub disaster last year as it was descending to the wreckage of the Titanic is suing the company and the estate of its founder, claiming the victims suffered "anguish" at knowing they were going to die in their final moments. [Associated Press]
- Contra Costa County health officials have, like other Bay Area health officials, joined in calling for indoor masking amid the current COVID surge, especially for vulnerable populations. [Chronicle]
- Hip-hop legends Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees have abruptly canceled their tour, which was already a continuation of a postponed tour that started last year, and given that Hill has been a reluctant and mercurial performer for many years, this shouldn't be a shock — but she seems to be blaming poor ticket sales and bad press. [KRON4]
Photo: Solen Feyissa