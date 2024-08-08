Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson will not stay silent any longer, and after he set her off by going on a conservative podcast with an anti-trans psychologist to talk about her, she has now gone viral again with a second rant about her estranged billionaire father.

This time, Wilson was set off by a retweet of a photo of Musk with five of his children appearing on CBS Morning. Musk commented, "All 5 boys super happy," which has prompted some of his alt-right and right-wing fanboys to applaud him for having time for family while being a billionaire CEO of multiple companies.

"Look, I don’t know if you genuinely believe this or if you live in your own delusional fantasy land and frankly, I don’t care," Wilson began the latest thread on Threads, in response to the comment and photo. "It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the 'caring paternal father' which I will not let go unchallenged. If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic."



Wilson goes on to continue her response to the attacks Musk lobbed in his interview last month with cancelled Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson, some of which he had said publicly before. These include accusations that Wilson was infected by the "woke mind virus" due to her "neo-Marxist" teachers at her Los Angeles school who convinced her she wasn't a boy. And saying that he was tricked into signing off on gender-affirming care for Wilson when she was 16.

"Like…'neomarxist/communist who was brainwashed at high school to be trans and "think being rich is evil"' is the best you could go with… really? Like….. really?! If you’re going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. It’s beyond stupid, it’s desperate," Wilson writes. "Not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad."

"I understand your new angle is this 'western values/christian family man' thing but it’s such a weird choice," Wilson continues. "You are not a family man, you are a serial adulterer who won’t stop fucking lying about your own children."

It goes on!

"You are not a christian, as far as I’m aware you’ve never stepped foot in a church. You are not some 'bastion for equality/progress'. You called arabic the 'language of the enemy' when I was 6, have been sued for discrimation multiple times, and are from Apartheid South Africa."

And then there's this zinger: "You are not 'saving the planet', you do not give a fuck about climate change and you’re lying about multi-planetary civilization as both an excuse, and because you want to seem like the CEO from Ready Player One."

Musk, meanwhile, has spent the last few days tweeting/Xing about how great X is doing, how Kamala Harris is a "communist," how companies who get "boycotted" by advertisers should sue like he's doing, and retweeting an article from 2021 talking about how much hate speech on Facebook is directed at white men like him. He is aggrieved!! A billionaire in control of a social media platform, but aggrieved, I say!!

Previously: Elon Musk’s Trans Daughter Gives First Public Interview, Says Musk Is ‘In a Ketamine-Fueled Haze’