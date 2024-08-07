After the Oakland Airport went and changed its name to "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport," SFO is sort-of responding with a fresh, new version of the airport logo they’ve used for the last 24 years.

It was just about three months ago when Oakland changed the name of Oakland International Airport to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, a move that seems designed to confuse the public. And SF City Attorney David Chiu has sued the City of Oakland, so maybe that new name won’t last. But SF International Airport (SFO) is getting ahead of this one anyway, or at least trying to, as KRON4 reports that SFO just unveiled their own new logo on Wednesday.

Image via FlySFO.com

And above we see the new logo, replacing this old logo that’s been in use since the year 2000. That shade of blue used is a color that they’re calling “SFO Golden Hour Blue.”

“We are excited to introduce our new brand and logo, which reflects the exciting changes happening at SFO,” the airport’s director Ivar Satero said in a press release. “Much like our old logo marked a period of time in the early 21st century, the new logo shows our commitment to deliver an airport experience where people and our planet come first.”

Gorgeous terminals. World-class art & exhibits. Award-winning sustainability programs. The Wag Brigade. Yoga Rooms.



And now, time for a new look! Introducing SFO’s new logo – a nod to the past, the present and the boundless possibilities of the future! https://t.co/yv54rCBEFh pic.twitter.com/k5HfP7JGCm — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) August 6, 2024

The video in the tweet above is mostly notable because it shows some of the airport’s vintage logos, plus many of the alternate versions of the new logo that can be busted out seasonally. One of those alternate logos is the ‘cable car’ version seen below, and there are additional alternates for Pride, Lunar New Year, and pandas. (Though they may be getting a little too optimistic about the panda thing.)

Image via FlySFO.com

The new logo is already on the FlySFO website, but just a small version on the top right corner. It will take a few years to phase in the new logo on buses and vehicles, marketing materials, and staff uniforms.

But looking at the full list of past SFO logos, we think you can’t beat the one from 1946 seen below.

Image via FlySFO.com

Related: Oakland Port Commissioners Vote to Change Airport Name, Setting Up Legal Battle With San Francisco [SFist]

Image via FlySFO.com