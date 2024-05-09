The California Public Utilities Commission approved a “flat-fee” change for electricity use on PG&E bills, and low energy users will pay the same amount as high energy users . The rates will be based on the season and time of day, but critics charge this will discourage electricity conservation. [ Cal Matters ]

Oakland airport's interim director of aviation Craig Simon said that "This designation will let the world know who we serve," though the move seems clearly designed to confuse consumers. [ Examiner ]

A Piedmont wealth manager who left the scene of a fatal accident on Mother's Day 2021 got off without a jail sentence . The driver Timothy Hamano did serve some brief jail time immediately after the crash, but has remained on house arrest with an ankle monitor after posting bail, after killing Gregory Turnage Jr. Oh, and Hamano had been drinking, but prosecutors couldn't prove he was intoxicated. [ Chronicle ]

The State of California is partnering with AI firms to create generative AI tools to hopefully reduce traffic jams, enhance road safety, and even help people do their taxes. [ KPIX ]

A fight broke out between two passengers on an EVA Air flight from Taiwan to SFO after one passenger supposedly stole the other’s seat, with several punches landed, and flight attendants had to break it up. Both men were taken into custody once they reached SFO. [ New York Post ]

Four very “seasoned” drag queens are coming together for an SF show called “Jurassic Drag” on May 20-21 at the Brava Theater: Coco Peru, Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Varla Jean Merman, and special guest Roz Hernandez. [Broke-Ass Stuart]

Image: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Travelers walk by Terminal 1 at Oakland International Airport on April 12, 2024 in Oakland, California. The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland voted on Thursday to proceed with a plan to change the name of Oakland International Airport to the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. San Francisco officials are objecting to the proposed name change and have threatened to file a lawsuit arguing it would violate the city’s trademark on San Francisco International Airport and would potentially be confusing for people traveling to the area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)