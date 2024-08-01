- Disgraced former CNN host Don Lemon is suing disgraced current Twitter/X owner Elon Musk over the canceled deal for Lemon’s Xitter streaming show. The lawsuit was filed in a Superior Court of San Francisco, and alleges that Musk canceled the show because of Lemon’s pointed questions about Musk's ketamine use in the show’s very first interview (which was an interview with Elon Musk.) [NY Times]
- San Francisco's retail vacancy rate for the second quarter of 2024 clocked in at an all-time high of 7.7%, up from the previous record of 7.5%, which was set in the first quarter of 2024. While that’s nowhere near as bad as SF’s office vacancy rate (currently 37%), it’s more than double the pre-COVID retail vacancy rate that was just 3.5%. [Examiner]
- We’re learning the identity of the Calistoga Police Department officer whose vehicle struck a pedestrian Monday night, and it was Sergeant Kristine Norton. That said, we still don’t know the identity of the hospitalized 22-year-old victim, nor any of the other circumstances around the collision. [KTVU]
- SFPD released more video of that police shooting of an armed robbery suspect in the Tenderloin on July 21, and they say the video shows that the suspect shot at police first. [KPIX]
- The new owners of SF Art Institute, among them Laurene Powell Jobs, have selected SF architect Mark Jensen to modernize their campus. [Chronicle]
- Another AI example enters the annals of bad advertising, as Google is getting backlash for an ad for their Gemini chatbot that shows it writing an essay for a little girl instead of the little girl writing the essay herself. Do you think it’s terrible? Have a look below. [CBS News]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist