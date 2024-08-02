- Potrero Hill residents are complaining that there’s suddenly a very foul smell coming from the soon-to-reopen Anchor Brewing Company building. The smell is most pungent at the back of the brewery at Mariposa and Carolina streets, and the company says the smell is coming from old wastewater treatment tanks that should be removed within a week. [Chronicle]
- Legendary 48-year-old DJ and SF native DJ Shortkut suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on July 1, just two days after playing the Hollywood Bowl, and is hospitalized and recovering. According to a GoFundMe for Shortkut’s medical bills, he’s suffering from “body paralysis, vision loss, speech difficulties, and cognitive and sensory medical complications,” and the statement adds that "Music has always been his life, so the inability to stand and utilize his hands has been challenging.” There will be a block party fundraiser for him Sunday afternoon at Victory Hall. [SFGate]
- More than two years after they had their federal funding yanked and were threatened with permanent closure, the now-fully recertified Laguna Honda Hospital is finally admitting new patients again. Of the 41 patients who were moved out of this hospital when its future was in doubt (11 of whom died), many are choosing to return to Laguna Honda. [Examiner]
- Owners of the John Waters-inspired Oakland bar Crybaby, formerly The Uptown, are reportedly opening a new Oakland nightclub called Ceremony at the long-vacant Goodwill space at 1220 Broadway. [SF Business Times]
- After some dogged reporting by Mission Local, the local Chinese-language newspaper Sing Tao Daily has seriously curtailed the full-page columns they were giving to Mayor London Breed, which were basically just free ads for Mayor London Breed. [Mission Local]
- The US unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3% in July, according to a Friday morning announcement from the Labor Department, which is the highest it’s been since October 2021. [CNBC]
Image: DJ Shortkut via Facebook