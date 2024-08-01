Wealthy SF mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie is millions of dollars ahead of his rivals in the fundraising race, according to just-released public information, but this revelation wrought a puerile pissing match between Lurie and Mark Farrell on Twitter Thursday.

The latest campaign money contributions in the 2024 San Francisco elections were made public on Wednesday. And there are a few surprises in the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ races.

Notably, relatively unknown candidate Matt Boschetto is substantially outraising the incumbent Myrna Melgar in the District 7 race. In the District 9 contest for Hillary Ronen’s seat, Jackie Fielder is surprisingly ahead of Trevor Chandler in fundraising, even though Chandler's also got a political action committee (PAC) that’s pulled a $50,000 donation from Ripple Labs founder and public surveillance camera enthusiast Chris Larsen. And in the highly contested District 5 race for Dean Preston’s seat, Preston is only about a hair behind his wealthy tech entrepreneur opponent Bilal Mahmood ($426,000 for Preston, compared to $437,000 for Mahmood), though the so-called “Dump Dean” PAC has raised nearly $300,000 to spend against him.

Yet the biggest surprise in that race may be that the Dump Dean PAC has not yet raised a single penny in 2024 (or through June 30, 2024, at least), despite their impressive $298,000 haul in the calendar year 2023.

But the big chalupa in the local November elections is the San Francisco mayoral race, and it’s no surprise that Levi Strauss heir and nonprofit founder Daniel Lurie continues to raise vastly higher sums than his opponents. Lurie has raised $5.2 million thus far (plus his affiliated PAC has raised $1.4 million, though $1 million of that is from his mother Mimi Haas).

Mayor London Breed is in a very distant second place with $1.8 million raised, plus another $850,000 for a PAC supporting her. With public financing matching funds included, Supervisor Ahsha Safai is in third place with $958,000 raised thus far, Supervisor Aaron Peskin is at fourth with $769,000 raised, and former interim mayor Mark Farrell is in fifth with $654,000 (though Farrell’s somewhat ethically questionable PACs have raised well over $4 million).

But about Daniel Lurie’s $5.2 million raised thus far…. $590,000 of that is from Daniel Lurie himself, so that total perhaps deserves an asterisk.

Here are the facts from the latest campaign finance filing period:

- Raised $654K + outraised all of our opponents

- raised more than Mayor Breed + Lurie COMBINED

- Nearly 1,900 donors + 74% from San Franciscans



We can win. Get involved + donate today: https://t.co/1ni0vbqg04 — Mark Farrell 🥥🌴 (@MarkFarrellSF) August 1, 2024

Farrell congratulated himself on his fundraising numbers in the tweet above, noting that he was the top fundraising mayoral candidate in the period between January 1 - June 30, 2024. (Farrell was a relatively late entry, so he still lags behind overall.) This is a very normal thing for politicians to do when fundraising totals become public.

Less normal was Daniel Lurie’s response, which claimed that he had raised more, but conveniently ignored the $590k self-donation.

You do you if you're counting the $590K+ that you personally donated to your campaign as money that you "raised." https://t.co/VMmGHvu0Pr — Mark Farrell 🥥🌴 (@MarkFarrellSF) August 1, 2024

Farrell shot back, “You do you if you're counting the $590K+ that you personally donated to your campaign as money that you ‘raised.’”

Let’s just set the record straight. Since you launched, you have raised 654k from 1900 donors. Since launching our campaign we have raised 823k from over 2600 donors — not including any contributions I have made. https://t.co/kJta9HafNS — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) August 1, 2024

Guys, are we really doing this? Lurie still is, going deep in the reeds by saying, “Let’s just set the record straight. Since you launched, you have raised 654k from 1900 donors. Since launching our campaign we have raised 823k from over 2600 donors — not including any contributions I have made.”

Cool tweet. I was referencing this fundraising period from January-June where we raised more than 2X than your campaign did. https://t.co/SCucjCRjTZ — Mark Farrell 🥥🌴 (@MarkFarrellSF) August 1, 2024

It gets bro-ier. “Cool tweet,” Farrell then says, not leaving it alone. “I was referencing this fundraising period from January-June where we raised more than 2X than your campaign did.”

Mayor Breed has not jumped into this Twitter fight. But in her own statement to the Examiner, she goes after both Farrell on his Trump-y rhetoric, and Lurie for his family money propping up his campaign.

“I will not stand for attacks on our city and our rights, whether they’re from Mark Farrell, Donald Trump, or Project 2025,” Breed said in her statement. “And I will earn my right to a second term, instead of trying to buy the office like Daniel Lurie. My mom donated $150 to my campaign, while Lurie’s mother donated $1 million to his.”

Related: Mayoral Candidate Daniel Lurie Raising Eye-Popping Sums of Money From VCs and His Family [SFist]

Images: (Left) @DanielLurie via Twitter, (Right) Mark Farrell via Facebook

