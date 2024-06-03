A fast-moving weekend wildfire scorched miles of vegetation east of Livermore and was threatening a residential area of Tracy before being significantly contained on Sunday.

The fire broke out around 2:40 pm on Saturday and had grown to over 12,000 acres as of Sunday morning, due to high winds and dry conditions. The first flames erupted on Corral Hollow Road near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, and it was dubbed the Corral Fire.

The fire destroyed one family's home of 30 years at a rural edge of Tracy in San Joaquin County, as KCRA reports. Another neighbor, Kirn Gill, told the station he managed to save his home using sprinklers and a garden hose to put out flying embers. But the Curtiss family nearby was not so lucky, and their house burned not long after they evacuated.

The entire neighborhood just off I-580 and CA-132, on Bernard Road, was threatened and under a mandatory evacuation order, but that order was downgraded Sunday as firefighters gained an upper hand. As KTVU reports, the fire had burned a total of 14,000 acres, or 22 square miles, as of Monday, and CalFire said it reached 75% containment.

#CorralFire [update] near Lawrence Livermore National Labratory Site 300 southwest of Tracy (San Joaquin County) is now 12,500 acres & 15% contained. Strong winds & dry grass have made it difficult to contain.



Evacuation info: https://t.co/UbmUFnYKlx@AlamedaCoFire @SJC_OES pic.twitter.com/4x30Fjblt4 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 2, 2024 Here’s a video from my flight home today of the #CorralFire



Scary stuff, lots of wind pic.twitter.com/aRsqeaiahO — PUT YOUR HAT ON (@JustinWilcocks) June 2, 2024



This was the first significant wildfire of the fire season in the Bay Area, and forced the temporary closure of I-580 near the Altamont Pass as the fire hopscotched over the highway Saturday night into Sunday.

While the evacuation order was downgraded to a warning Sunday night, around 200 homes in and around Tracy remained under threat, as the Chronicle reports.

"Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for potential changes," CalFire said in a statement.

Typically strong winds in the area and an abundance of dry grasses made the fire difficult to contain, CalFire said.

While the fire briefly impacted air quality in Tracy on Sunday, most of San Joaquin County was unaffected.

The fire also did not do any damage to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, as a spokesperson confirmed to the Chronicle.