- The foot of Powell Street in SF's Union Square remains one of the most depressing, vacancy-lined streets in the city, and the city is throwing $6 million at the problem. The question is whether that is money well spent, and what would it take to lure big retail tenants back to these empty spaces. [Chronicle]
- There was reportedly a shooting early Monday in the Uptown neighborhood of Oakland. A 30-year-old Daly City man told police he was shot and injured while walking between nightclubs on the 1900 block of Telegraph Avenue, near the Fox Theater, around 12:30 am. [East Bay Times]
- Napa police say they are looking for a missing man, motorcyclist James Alan Millimaki, who was last seen leaving his home Friday on a Suzuki motorcycle, possibly headed toward Lake Berryessa. [KRON4]
- Saturday night's rave in SF's Civic Center, featuring Skrillex and Fred Again, provided a boost for stores and restaurants in the area, though one business on Grove Street, Gyro King, says they never got any crowds because of all the fencing that was put up blocking foot traffic. [KPIX]
- A fire in a residential neighborhood of East San Jose spread to three homes due to hazardous wind conditions on Sunday. [KTVU / Bay Area News Group]
- Mexican nationals living in the Bay Area were able to vote in person at the Mexican consulate in SF on Sunday, in the historic election of the country's first female president, Claudia Scheinbaum. [KTVU]
- As he takes an increasingly hardline approach to immigration, President Biden was expected to sign an executive order Monday temporarily shutting down asylum processing at the southern border. [CBS News]
Top image: Mural on boarded up store window on Powell Street on December 21, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)