- One of the first Bay Area wildfires of the fire season broke out Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm east of Livermore, and south of Tracy. It's called the Corral Fire, and it jumped across I-580 and grew to 12,500 acres as of Sunday morning. [KTVU]
- The Fred Again/Skrillex show in SF's Civic Center on Saturday went off without a hitch, and drew 25,000 concertgoers. The two DJs had to abruptly shut off their music, however, at 10 pm sharp due to the city's strict curfew. [Chronicle]
- A couple thousand cyclists departed the Cow Palace at dawn on Sunday for this year's AIDS Lifecycle journey to Los Angeles. The cyclists are now on the annual seven-day, 540-mile journey down the California coast. [KTVU]
- The first day of Festival La Onda in Napa drew thousands of Latin music fans who flocked to hear performers like Alejandro Fernandez and Danna Paola. [Bay Area News Group]
- More than 1,400 high school students were unable to take a scheduled SAT exam on Saturday in Oakland due to a wi-fi problem at the test facility. [ABC 7]
- There was a 3.4M earthquake early Sunday with an epicenter 5 miles northeast of San Jose in Alum Rock, and two smaller quakes occurred closer to Orinda and Antioch. [KPIX]
- H Mart has now purchased SF's Oceanview Village Shopping Center, where it was previously a tenant. [The Real Deal]