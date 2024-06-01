- Happy Pride Month! San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood is getting ready for a month of celebrations, and hoping that tourists will bring a cash infusion to local businesses. [KTVU]
- San Francisco Giants fans booed baseball star Aaron Judge at the Giants-Yankees game Friday, as he returned to Oracle Park for the first time since choosing New York over SF during his free agency in 2022. Judge hit two homers during the game, and the Yankees pulled ahead 6-2. [Mercury News]
- NYT’s SF correspondent, Heather Knight, published a new piece on the SF City Hall flag controversy. The historic “Appeal to Heaven” flag that has flown at City Hall since the 1960s was quietly removed by Rec & Park staff this week because politicians said it had gotten co-opted by far-right groups that don't "represent the city's values."
- Three people were arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal February stabbing of a Pleasant Hill park employee. Three co-workers of the victim, 37-year-old Santiago Jacobo of Pittsburg, who also worked at an assisted living facility in San Ramon, apparently targeted Jacobo over a romantic dispute with another woman. [Chronicle]
- A truck carrying chicken and beef parts spilled all over Interstate 880 in Oakland on Friday evening, causing standstill traffic for a few hours. [KRON4]
- Palo Alto residents are mad about Mayor Greer Stone’s proposal to spend $10,000 on a beloved local donkey named Perry, who lives in its Barron Park neighborhood, and is dealing with several age-related health conditions. [SFGATE]
Feature image via Unsplash/Hannah Voggenhuber.