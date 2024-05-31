Police in riot gear reportedly arrested "many" student protesters at UC Santa Cruz Friday morning. The pro-Palestinian protesters had been blocking entrances to the campus for much of this week. [Associated Press]

Multiple streets are closed to traffic around Civic Center starting today as setup is underway for the Fred Again/Skrillex show on Saturday, including parts of Fulton, Grove, and Polk streets. [SFGate]

The driver of a disabled SUV was killed on Highway 101 early Friday in Palo Alto after the vehicle was struck by two other vehicles in the northbound lanes. [KPIX]

Paul Pelosi is expected to take the witness stand today in the state trial of attacker David DePape. [KTVU]

Don't forget: BART service is suspended in the southbound direction past 24th Street this weekend, and the agency is telling riders to expect 30-minute delays across the system.

Upside-down American flags have become a symbol for Trump fans who are protesting the guilty verdict against him in the hush-money trial. [New York Times]

Following the conviction, Trump will be on the fundraising trail including a previously announced stop in SF's Pacific Heights next week, at the home of billionaire David Sacks. [KPIX]

Top image: U.C. Santa Cruz workers who are union members of U.A.W. 4811, which is part of the United Auto Workers, and pro-Palestinian protesters carry signs as they demonstrate in front of the U.C. Santa Cruz campus on May 20, 2024 in Santa Cruz, California. Academic workers at the University of California, Santa Cruz walked off the job Monday morning to strike in protest of the U.C. system’s handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Organizers say the walkout will not last beyond June 30. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)