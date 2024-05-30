- Not long after we got the news that the Four Seasons Embarcadero was in default and could be foreclosed upon, it turns out that the other SF Four Seasons near Union Square is now up for sale. Both Four Seasons are owned by Westbrook, and while the Union Square Four Seasons does not appear to be delinquent on any of its loans, this development effectively means that both Four Seasons are up for sale. [SF Business Times]
- Lake County’s Clear Lake is not particularly clear these days, with an algae bloom large enough it can be seen from space. The NASA photos showing the green algae bloom were taken in mid-May, and NASA says the algae bloom could be from “runoff from nearby farms, vineyards, faulty septic systems, gravel mines, and an abandoned open-pit mercury mine.” [SFGate]
- A conservative anti-LGBTQ real estate firm that owns the Cornerstone complex and multiple other Sonoma County properties is now facing federal investigation, and might have defrauded their investors. Partners in charge of the firm LeFever Mattson Property Management are facing an FBI investigation for potentially having deposited investors’ money into their own accounts, and one of those partners attended the Trump inauguration in 2017. [Chronicle]
- The owners of Fisherman's Wharf restaurant Nick’s Lighthouse, who’ve been charged by the FBI with bribery, could be banned from doing business with the city, which would mean they’d lose their lease on the Port of SF-owned property. [Examiner]
- Following last Friday’s brawl and student stampede at Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, we’re learning that eight of those middle school students have now been arrested. [KGO]
- San Ramon’s California High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning over a threatening phone call, but police lifted the lockdown at around 12:45 pm. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist