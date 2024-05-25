- Levi’s heir and SF mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie said Friday that he will self-fund his mayoral campaign, opting out of public financing. Lurie said he’s saving taxpayers $1.2 million, while this election is gearing up to be one of the most expensive in SF political history. [Chronicle]
- Iman Session, 39, was convicted Friday for child molestation, attempted forcible oral copulation of a child, false imprisonment, and indecent exposure, after attacking a 16-year-old female high school student on Muni earlier this month. Prosecutors said that no one on the train tried to help the victim. [KPIX]
- A woman was found dead in a San Jose home, and police arrested her son, Roger Le, as the suspect. Police discovered the woman's body around 11 a.m. on Thursday after responding to a report of suspicious circumstances at the residence on Shadow Dance Drive. [Chronicle]
- Music fans from the Bay Area and beyond are heading to Napa Valley for the 11th annual BottleRock Music Festival. [ABC7]
- More than a year after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to build 1,200 tiny homes for the homeless in Sacramento, San Jose, Los Angeles, and San Diego County, none are open for residents. [CalMatters]
- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after apparently crashing into a Muni bus in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond district on Friday afternoon. [KRON4]
Feature image via Unsplash/Gordon Mak.