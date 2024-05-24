- Police in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood used less-lethal force to subdue a man reportedly carrying a rifle on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. They did not disclose the type of less-lethal force used but confirmed that the suspect was not hit by gunfire, although he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. [Chronicle]
- World-famous rock climber Alex Honnold set a new solo speed record on the longest route on El Capitan — the 3,500-foot Salathé Wall — in Yosemite Valley. He clocked the climb at 11 hours, 18 minutes, more than 8 hours less than the previous record. [Chronicle]
- Medical residents at Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California hospitals have overwhelmingly voted (311-4) to unionize for the first time. They will be represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, pending certification by the National Labor Relations Board. [Chronicle]
- Oakland Unified School District is implementing additional security measures at upcoming graduation ceremonies following a shooting at Skyline High School's graduation on Thursday that injured three people. All are expected to survive, and one suspect was arrested. [ABC7]
- A San Jose man died on Friday after crashing his car into a big rig while driving the wrong way on US 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. just north of Blossom Hill Road, causing multiple lanes to be blocked for several hours and spilling 100 gallons of fuel onto the roadway. [KRON4]
- Daly City police are searching for two thieves who allegedly assaulted the Mission Street Smart and Final store manager and stole boxes of candy. [SFGATE]
Feature image via Unsplash/Scott Szarapka.